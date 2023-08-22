A pedestrian has been transported to hospital following a Tuesday afternoon collision in Parkdale.

Police say the crash occurred just after 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of King Street West and Jameson Avenue. The driver remained on scene, while the pedestrian, an adult man, was rushed to hospital.

The pedestrian’s injuries have been described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

King Street is closed in both directions at Jameson Avenue while investigators are on scene.