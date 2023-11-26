Toronto police are investigating after a female pedestrian was seriously hurt in a collision with a motorist in northwest Scarborough Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the L’Amoreaux neighbourhood, near Pharmacy and Finch avenues.

The victim’s was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, meanwhile, stayed at the scene.

Eastbound Finch is currently closed at Pharmacy. Police are urging motorists to find alternate routes.