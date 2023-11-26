Pedestrian rushed to the hospital after being hit by driver in northwest Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit near Pharmacy and Finch avenues on Nov. 26.
Share:
Published Sunday, November 26, 2023 10:30PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 26, 2023 10:46PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a female pedestrian was seriously hurt in a collision with a motorist in northwest Scarborough Sunday night.
The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the L’Amoreaux neighbourhood, near Pharmacy and Finch avenues.
The victim’s was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver, meanwhile, stayed at the scene.
Eastbound Finch is currently closed at Pharmacy. Police are urging motorists to find alternate routes.