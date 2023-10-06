A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle at Hurontario and Park streets in Mississauga.

Police say they received the call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 7 a.m. on Friday. Investigators believe this may have been a multi-vehicle collision.

The northbound lanes of Hurontario Street are closed, and only one southbound lane has been left open. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.