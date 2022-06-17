A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a she was struck by a sign that fell from a Scarborough building on Friday morning.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 10:40 a.m.

Paramedics say that the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

It is not immediately clear what caused the sign to fall or what height it fell from.

The Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene, according to police.