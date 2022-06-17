Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by sign that fell from Scarborough building, police say
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Published Friday, June 17, 2022 11:30AM EDT
A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a she was struck by a sign that fell from a Scarborough building on Friday morning.
It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 10:40 a.m.
Paramedics say that the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.
It is not immediately clear what caused the sign to fall or what height it fell from.
The Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene, according to police.