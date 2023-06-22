Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Published Thursday, June 22, 2023 7:04PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday night.
Toronto police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Middlefield Road, east of McCowan Road, before 6:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. There is no word on their condition.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.