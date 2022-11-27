An adult male pedestrian is in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Sunday evening.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Albion Road and Todd Brook Drive, south of Finch Avenue West, at around 7:45 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown and it is unclear whether or not the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say they are on scene investigating and that Albion Road is closed eastbound at Todd Brook Drive.