Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in downtown Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2023 9:03PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Queen’s Quay and Bay Street.
One person has been rushed to hospital for treatment.
Police say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Road closures are in effect while police investigate the incident. Officials are urging drivers to take alternative routes.