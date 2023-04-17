A pedestrian was rushed to hospital via emergency run after being struck by a driver in the city’s east end late Monday afternoon.

The collision happened shortly before 5 p.m. in Leslieville, near Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult, female with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, to a trauma centre. They said that no other patients were taken from the scene.

Motorists should note that the intersection is currently off limits as police investigate.

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.