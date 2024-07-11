Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by truck in Mississauga: police
Emergency crews are on scene after a pedestrian was struck in Mississauga on July 11, 2024.
Published Thursday, July 11, 2024 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2024 4:22PM EDT
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by the driver of a truck in Mississauga Thursday afternoon, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Derry Road East and Columbus Road at 3:10 p.m.
The driver remained on scene, police said.
The eastbound lanes of Derry Road East are closed from Columbus and drivers are asked to consider alternate routes.