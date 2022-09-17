A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

The collision occurred in the Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive area shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics say a man in his 50s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Peel police say.