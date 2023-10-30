Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Monday, October 30, 2023 8:08AM EDT
Peel police are on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Mississauga Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive at 6 :53 a.m., police said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A pedestrian was transported from the scene to a trauma centre.
Peel paramedics told CP24 the pedestrian's injuries are serious.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.
Police are asking motorists in the area to use alternate routes.
No other information about the collision has been released.