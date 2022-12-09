Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Published Friday, December 9, 2022 6:02PM EST
A pedestrian has been struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York, Toronto police say.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at around 5:15 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say they transported one person to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.