A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Arrow Road, west of Highway 400, at around 4:44 p.m.

According to Toronto paramedics, they transported two women to the hospital: one with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved remained on the scene, police said.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.