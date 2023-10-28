Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, October 28, 2023 5:29PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Arrow Road, west of Highway 400, at around 4:44 p.m.
According to Toronto paramedics, they transported two women to the hospital: one with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle involved remained on the scene, police said.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.