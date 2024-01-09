Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024 9:34PM EST
A woman has suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in North York.
Toronto police said the female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue, just north of Highway 401, shortly after 9 p.m.
Paramedics confirmed they transported the woman to a trauma centre.
There is no word on her condition.
Officers warn of possible delays in the area and urge drivers to consider alternate routes.