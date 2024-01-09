A woman has suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in North York.

Toronto police said the female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue, just north of Highway 401, shortly after 9 p.m.

Paramedics confirmed they transported the woman to a trauma centre.

There is no word on her condition.

Officers warn of possible delays in the area and urge drivers to consider alternate routes.