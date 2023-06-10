A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s west end on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Pine and Church streets just before 3 p.m. for a reported collision.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured pedestrian, who has been transported to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries, police say.

Police have not said whether or not the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.