Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run downtown: police
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle downtown.
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:52AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 12, 2020 8:02AM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a hit-and-run downtown, Toronto police say.
The male pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 50s, was struck near Dundas and Parliament streets shortly before 3 a.m.
The victim was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics told CP24.
According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved.