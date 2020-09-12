A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a hit-and-run downtown, Toronto police say.

The male pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 50s, was struck near Dundas and Parliament streets shortly before 3 a.m.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics told CP24.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved.