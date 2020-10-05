Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 8:13AM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after police say he was struck in a hit-and-run in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood this morning.
It happened near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive at around 7:15 a.m.
Police say the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 60s, suffered head injuries and has been transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Members of the Traffic Services unit are on scene and will be investigating the incident.
Police have not released any information on a suspect vehicle.