A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after police say he was struck in a hit-and-run in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood this morning.

It happened near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive at around 7:15 a.m.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 60s, suffered head injuries and has been transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Members of the Traffic Services unit are on scene and will be investigating the incident.

Police have not released any information on a suspect vehicle.