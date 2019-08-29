

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian downtown, abandoned his damaged vehicle, and then fled the area on foot.

According to investigators, the driver of a stolen Range Rover was heading eastbound on College Street at around 5 a.m. when they sideswiped a vehicle near Yonge Street, mounted a curb, and then struck a fire hydrant and a pedestrian who appeared to be waiting for a streetcar.

The driver of the vehicle, which lost its front right tire in collision, tried to turn onto Yonge Street but decided to abandon the car near the intersection and flee the scene on foot.

Paramedics say the male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“We don’t have any description of this person. It happened so fast. We’ve got basically just dark clothing. (We) don’t know if it is male, female, age, anything," Sgt. Brett Moore said of the suspect.

He said officers are currently on scene investigating the collision.

"This is a downtown core location. There is going to be videotape," Moore added.

"We are going to be doing a canvas today to secure whatever evidence that we can to help us piece together what happened, identify the person responsible, at least give us some leads to we can continue and further the crash investigation."

The area is currently closed to traffic but the closure is not expected to last much longer, Moore noted.