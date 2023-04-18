Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by garbage truck in downtown Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023 8:48PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a garbage truck in downtown Toronto on Tuesday night.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Jarvis and Shuter streets around 8:13 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police said.