Pedestrian seriously injured after Scarborough incident: police
A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after some sort of incident in Scarborough on Friday morning.
It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 10:40 a.m.
Paramedics say that the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police initially said that the woman was struck by a falling sign but later said that was not the case.
The Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene, according to police.