A pedestrian is in serious condition following a collision in North York, police say.

The collision happened shortly before 5:15 p.m., in the area of Bathurst Street and York Downs Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue West.

Toronto police said a driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers added the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police encourage drivers to take an alternate route as there are delays in the area caused by road closures.