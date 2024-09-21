Pedestrian seriously injured following three-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Emergency crews on the scene of a collision in Scarborough that sent two people to hospital on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, September 21, 2024 11:14PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2024 11:38PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after three vehicles collided in Scarborough Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Markham Road and Greenholm Circuit, north of Lawrence Avenue East, at 10:30 p.m. for a crash.
Police said a male pedestrian was struck as a result of the collision. He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Another person was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown. Police said one driver had fled the scene.
The intersection was shut down due to the collision.