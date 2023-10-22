A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened in the area of Royal York Road and Edenbridge Drive, which is between Eglinton Avenue West and Dundas Street West.

Toronto police were called to the scene at 2:18 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene.

Southbound Royal York Road at Edenbridge Drove is currently closed as police investigate. Drivers should expect delays, police said.

More to come. This is a developing story.