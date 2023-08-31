Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown hit-and-run: police
Police are searching for a driver who they say struck a pedestrian in the city's downtown core and fled the scene. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Thursday, August 31, 2023 5:16AM EDT
A pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Toronto’s downtown core suffered serious injuries early Thursday morning.
It happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Police said a driver struck a pedestrian in the area and left the scene. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle they were driving.
One man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries, police said, are serious but not life-threatening.