Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Toronto: police
Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022 7:27AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 6, 2022 7:27AM EDT
A pedestrian has serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.
Toronto police say officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues at 4:36 a.m.
A man was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital with “very serious injuries,” police said in a tweet.
The driver fled the scene, according to police.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.