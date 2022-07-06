A pedestrian has serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police say officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues at 4:36 a.m.

A man was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital with “very serious injuries,” police said in a tweet.

The driver fled the scene, according to police.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.