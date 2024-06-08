Pedestrian seriously injured in Peel region hit-and-run
Published Saturday, June 8, 2024 10:56AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2024 1:16PM EDT
A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Peel region early Saturday morning.
Police say that the collision happened on Coleraine Drive just after 3 a.m. According to police, the driver failed to remain on scene after colliding with the pedestrian.
A portion of Colerain Drive remains closed as an investigation is ongoing.
Just after 3am this morning, #CaledonOPP responded to a collision on Coleraine Dr involving a vehicle & a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported by land to a Toronto-area trauma centre.— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 8, 2024
...1/2 pic.twitter.com/d8qV0srGch