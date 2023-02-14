A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stuck during a hit-and-run collision Tuesday morning in Scarborough.

The crash happened in the Wexford/Maryvale area, at the intersection of Warden Avenue and Metropolitan Road, which is south of Highway 401.

Toronto said they were called to the scene at 8:20 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle fled, they said.

Police have not provided any details about suspects at this time.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Warden Avenue from Metropolitan Road to Lupin Drive were blocked due to the police investigation, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.