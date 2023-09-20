Pedestrian seriously injured in Vaughan collision
A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File)
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2023 8:34PM EDT
A pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver in Vaughan on Wednesday.
The collision happened at Highway 7 and Roybridge Gate, York Regional Police said in a tweet published just before 8:30 p.m. The driver remained on scene, they said.
Police are warning drivers of delays in the area.