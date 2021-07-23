The Lakeshore West GO train line is experiencing delays after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Burlington Friday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., first responders received a call about a person who was hit by a GO train east of Aldershot GO, near King and Enfield roads.

The pedestrian has since been pronounced deceased, Halton police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Metrolinx said GO trains will not be able to move through the area until the investigation is complete, which could take a couple of hours.

The Lakeshore West line is experiencing some delays and possible cancellations, Metrolinx said.

“ Thinking about the crew and our passengers, as well as the loved ones who will receive such awful news today. First responders are on site & service recovery plan is in place with buses,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted Friday morning.

Travel alternatives can be found here.