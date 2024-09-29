A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicle in Muskoka early Sunday morning, police say.

In a news release, the OPP said the incident occurred on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala, Ont., north of Barrie, shortly before 6 a.m.

Police said the 25-year-old male pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he later died. The officer was also transported to hospital as a precaution.

The identity of the deceased has not been released by the OPP. The circumstances leading up to the incident are also unclear.

“The OPP has ensured that victim services have been engaged for the male’s family. Resources are also in place for the officer involved,” the OPP’s Bracebridge detachment said in a statement.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating, the OPP confirmed.

Muskoka Road 169 is closed between Sutton Drive and Bala Falls Road as the investigation gets underway.

The SIU is called in when the actions of police result in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.