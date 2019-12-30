

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a transport truck on Highway 401 in North York early this morning has died, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

The collision occurred in the eastbound express lanes of the highway at Allen Road at around 1 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived and the truck involved remained at the scene.

Shortly before the collision, police received multiple calls about a disabled vehicle in a live lane of traffic in the area. Police have not confirmed if the pedestrian was an occupant of that vehicle.

The eastbound express lanes were closed for a few hours on Monday morning but have since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.