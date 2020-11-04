Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in city's Distillery District
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the city’s Distillery District this afternoon has now died, Toronto police say.
The collision happened near Cherry Street and Mill Street at around 12:41 p.m.
The victim, who is believed to be in their 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck involved in the incident remained at the scene and roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.