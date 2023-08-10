Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Brampton
Published Thursday, August 10, 2023 10:21PM EDT
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday night.
Peel police say the collision happened in the area of Queen Street East and Rutherford Road South just before 9:30 p.m.
Police have not released information about the pedestrian.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.
Queen Street East is closed between Rutherford Road South and Hanson Road North.