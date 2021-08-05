Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Oakville
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Oakville.
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 9:00PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 5, 2021 9:00PM EDT
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville Thursday evening.
Halton police say it happened on Bronte Road, south of Dundas Street West, just before 8:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed.
Roads are closed in the area while police investigate.