

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga early Friday morning.

Police say that the collision occurred near Hurontario Street and Derry Road at around 5:50 a.m.

The Major Collision Bureau has been called to the scene to conduct a full investigation.

In the meantime, the intersection of Hurontario Street and Derry Road has been closed to all traffic.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.