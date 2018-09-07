Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 6:40AM EDT
A pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga early Friday morning.
Police say that the collision occurred near Hurontario Street and Derry Road at around 5:50 a.m.
The Major Collision Bureau has been called to the scene to conduct a full investigation.
In the meantime, the intersection of Hurontario Street and Derry Road has been closed to all traffic.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.