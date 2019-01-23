

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A pedestrian was struck and killed in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

The collision took place near Kennedy and Brunel roads at around 7 p.m.

“Upon arrival, along with Mississauga Fire and Peel paramedics, the pedestrian – despite the efforts of first responders – unfortunately succumbed to their injuries,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 while on his way to the scene.

Mooken said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

“What I can confirm at this time is that the vehicle involved in this incident did remain on the scene and the driver is speaking with officers and cooperating with this investigation,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding what caused the deadly crash were not immediately clear.

Mooken added that it is too early in the investigation to determine if any charges will be laid.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has dashcam or surveillance footage that will assist us determine exactly what happened to contact investigators from the Major Collison Bureau or provide the information to Crime Stoppers.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.