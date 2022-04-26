A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a driver while crossing a street in an industrial area of Mississauga early on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Mavis Road near Bancroft Drive at 12:04 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

They arrived to find a pedestrian suffering from critical injuries.

They were rushed to a hospital trauma centre where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and will not be charged.

The Major Collision Bureau was sent to the crash scene to determine what led to the collision.