Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga: police
An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share:
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2023 8:07AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2023 8:07AM EDT
A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday morning, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Orchard Road at 7:18 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene following the collision.
No other information has been released by police at this time.
Road closures are in effect in both directions of Lakeshore Road from Haig Boulevard to Dixie Road.
Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.