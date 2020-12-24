

CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a driver late on Wednesday night in Richmond Hill has died of their injuries in hospital, police said.

York Regional Police said they were called to Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive sometime on Wednesday night for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

They arrived to find a pedestrian with critical injuries who was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver involved remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Unit.