A section of Highway 400 is closed in Barrie after police say a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Dunlop Street.

The circumstances surrounding the fatality are not clear but officers are on scene investigating.

Police have not released any information about the pedestrian who was killed.

The southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed between Dunlop Street and Mapleview Drive.

The OPP is asking anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident to call 1-888-310-1122.

The highway is expected to be closed until 6 a.m.