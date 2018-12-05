

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a bus in Brampton this morning has died, Peel paramedics confirm.

The incident occurred near Queen Street and Kennedy Road at around 6:45 a.m.

Paramedics say a pedestrian was struck by a transit bus in the area and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and gender of the deceased have not been released.

"It is an adult. We don’t have that other information," Const. Heather Cannon told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

The area is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours.

"We do have our major collision bureau that is on scene that will be conducting the investigation into why this occurred and will have some further information a little bit later on," Cannon said.

This marks the fourth fatal pedestrian-involved collision in the GTA in the past 24 hours.

Another pedestrian was struck in Peel Region on Wednesday morning near Dixie Road and Shawson Drive in Mississauga. The victim, police say, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.