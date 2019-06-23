Pedestrian struck by bus in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 6:36AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 7:13AM EDT
A pedestrian struck by a bus in Mississauga overnight has been rushed to hospital in serious condition.
The collision occurred near Goreway Drive and Derry Road late Saturday night.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Roads were closed in the area for the police investigation but have since reopened.