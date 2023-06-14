Pedestrian struck by car in Scarborough suffers life-threatening injuries
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2023 1:12PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2023 1:12PM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a collision in Scarborough.
It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mason Road, near Markham Road, at around 12:40 p.m.
Police say a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the driver remained at the scene.
The victim was taken to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.
Eglinton Avenue East is closed from Markham Road to Bellamy Road for the police investigation.