A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a collision in Scarborough.

It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mason Road, near Markham Road, at around 12:40 p.m.

Police say a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the driver remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

Eglinton Avenue East is closed from Markham Road to Bellamy Road for the police investigation.