A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday night is currently in hospital in life-threatening condition, York Regional Police confirm.

The collision occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Golden Avenue.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing at a crosswalk in the area when they were struck by pickup truck heading southbound.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment and their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not said if any charges are pending in connection with the incident.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation but have since reopened.