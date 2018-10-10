

A male struck by a streetcar in Roncesvalles Village has been taken to a hospital this morning.

The collision occurred near Roncesvalles and Galley avenues at around 1:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The area was briefly shut down for an investigation but has since reopened to traffic.

The age of the pedestrian has not been released.