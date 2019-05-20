

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a streetcar in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Police say that the collision occurred on Queens Quay near York Street.

There were initial reports suggesting that the woman was trapped underneath the streetcar, though it is unclear whether she had to be freed by first responders.

The TTC says that service on the 510 Spadina and 509 Harbourfront streetcars is currently suspended between Union Station and Spadina Avenue.

Queens Quay is closed at York Street for the police investigation.