Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in North York seriously injured
Published Sunday, October 9, 2022 10:59AM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a TTC bus in North York Sunday morning.
It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue.
Toronto Paramedic Services tell CP24 the adult male pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries following the collision.
Police are on scene investigating the incident. The southbound lanes at Bathurst Street are blocked as a result and motorists in the area are encouraged to used alternate routes.
As well, the 7 Bathurst bus route has been diverted, according to a TTC spokesperson.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.