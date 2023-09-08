Pedestrian struck by van in Richmond Hill suffers serious injuries: police
Published Friday, September 8, 2023 8:52AM EDT
A pedestrian hit by a van in Richmond Hill on Friday morning has been rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police say.
The collision occurred near Leslie Street and East Beaver Creek Road, near Highway 7, shortly before 8 a.m.
York Regional Police said the pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment.