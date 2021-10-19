Pedestrian struck by vechicle in Scarborough rushed to hospital in critical condition
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough this morning.
It happened near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at around 11:45 a.m.
Police say a woman was rushed from the scene to hospital via emergency run. Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The eastbound lanes of Danforth Avenue are currently closed at Eastwood Avenue for the police investigation.