A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough this morning.

It happened near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at around 11:45 a.m.

Police say a woman was rushed from the scene to hospital via emergency run. Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The eastbound lanes of Danforth Avenue are currently closed at Eastwood Avenue for the police investigation.