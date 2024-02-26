Pedestrian struck by vehicle downtown suffers serious injuries
Published Monday, February 26, 2024 12:22PM EST
A pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision downtown on Monday morning.
It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Yonge and Alexander streets.
Police said there were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a van in the area and police are on scene investigating.
Toronto paramedics said the victim has been transported to hospital for treatment and his injuries are possibly life-threatening.